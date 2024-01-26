Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.46 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of BellRing Brands worth $28,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 390,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

