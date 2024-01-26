Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. 288,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,973. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.