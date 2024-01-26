Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,720 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.81. 4,797,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,618. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

