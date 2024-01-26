Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 6,018 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.44. 135,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

