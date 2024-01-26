Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 709 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.07. 82,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.09 and a 52-week high of $184.81.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

