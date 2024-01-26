Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.05.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $838.77. The company had a trading volume of 865,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,748. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

