Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 972 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.84. 1,223,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,347. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

