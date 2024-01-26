Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,389 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,937. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

