Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,501 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.