Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,067 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 258,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,257 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFAU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.90. 256,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,441. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

