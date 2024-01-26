Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

