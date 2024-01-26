Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.53. 624,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.