Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.72. 372,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

