Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,039 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

DFAE remained flat at $23.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,617. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

