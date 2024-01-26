Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 2,054,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,508. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

