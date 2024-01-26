Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.57. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

