Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,087 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.1619 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

