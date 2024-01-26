Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 249,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,169. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.49.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.