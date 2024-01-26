Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.53. 16,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,182. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.27 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.20.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.