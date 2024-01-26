Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.45. 3,963,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,788,729. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.