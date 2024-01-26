Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,771,000 after purchasing an additional 680,632 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CSX by 12.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,627,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,059,000 after purchasing an additional 173,974 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. 9,876,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,224,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

