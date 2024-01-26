Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $249.52. The company had a trading volume of 399,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,568. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

