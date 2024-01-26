Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.24. The company had a trading volume of 138,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.31 and a 52-week high of $272.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

