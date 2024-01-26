Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

WTRG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. 491,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,216. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

