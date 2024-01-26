Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.46. 509,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,103. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $243.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

