Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,261 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,734 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.48. 354,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

