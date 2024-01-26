Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 19,650 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 16.84% of Global X Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

