Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,243 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. 1,000,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

