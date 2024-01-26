Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $921.48.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $946.73. 140,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,940. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $958.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $868.90 and a 200 day moving average of $823.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.