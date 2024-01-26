Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,417 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $317,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NULG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 63,474 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.