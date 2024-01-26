Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.89. The company had a trading volume of 247,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.39.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

