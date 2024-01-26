Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

