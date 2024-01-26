Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,886,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.28. 934,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $172.04 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.63.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

