Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 20,796 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,645. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
