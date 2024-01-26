Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NSC traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.09. 1,795,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.37.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

