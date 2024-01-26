Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,738 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 747,614 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,929,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,351,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 892,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,665. The company has a market capitalization of $631.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

