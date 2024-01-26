Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,562 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AZN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.25. 3,345,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

