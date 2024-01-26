Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,731 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

