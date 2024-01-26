Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,546 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.48. 3,390,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,830,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.