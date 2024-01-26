Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group Price Performance

Shares of PROC stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.20. Procaps Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 283.06% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Procaps Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.