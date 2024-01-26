Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $158.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.12. The stock had a trading volume of 211,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.69. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progressive will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

