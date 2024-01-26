Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 1,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Propel Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as an online financial technology company. The company's online lending platform facilitates access to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

