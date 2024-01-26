PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Shares Up 13.6%

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Up 13.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

