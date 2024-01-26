ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.14% of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.81.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.