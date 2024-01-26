ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.47

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.47 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 1001175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.