Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 332.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 32.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 458.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 237,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.70.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 654.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 15,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,947,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $175,363. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company's stock.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

