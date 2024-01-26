Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

PB opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after buying an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,846,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

