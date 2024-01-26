Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

