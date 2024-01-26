PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

PTCT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,926. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,058 shares of company stock worth $774,677 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.