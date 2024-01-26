Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Shares Down 1.1%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 21,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 79,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Purple Biotech from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Purple Biotech Ltd. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Purple Biotech by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

